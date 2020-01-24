KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns this weekend

The snow storm that gave us a couple of inches of snow has now moved to the east of us and now we are waiting on some sunshine to return to the area. We will continue to have cloudy skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's. The precipitation will stay out of the forecast until the middle part of next week.
