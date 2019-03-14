KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns to the forecast

**Wind Advisory remains in effect until Thursday at 10 p.m. Strong winds will be from the west at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40-45 mph at times.

Through the evening hours a few scattered rain showers, mixed with snow at times, will be possible with gusty winds continuing. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.

For tonight, the area of low pressure bringing the precipitation and strong winds will move to our northeast and we should dry out overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and decreasing with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunshine returns to the forecast beginning Friday with a nice day expected. Clouds will decrease throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s.

This weekend is looking calm and quiet and very nice. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs near average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Quiet weather will continue into next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the upper 40s. The next chance for rain will come Tuesday night.

Flooding along area rivers continues to be a problem with crests on most rivers coming early next week. Stay tuned to KQ2 for continuous updates throughout the coming days.

