KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns today

Conditions will begin to dry out today as our rain chances exit the area. We could see a few pop up showers through the end of the week but most will stay dry. Today we will see lots of sunshine and temperatures will begin to warm up around average in the upper 80s.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures continue to warm tomorrow as humidity begins to build. Temperatures will be back in the 90s by this weekend as sunshine continues.

More rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning bringing anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area. A few areas saw some sunshine on Tuesday and by Wednesday we will see more of that sunshine by the afternoon.
