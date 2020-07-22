KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns today

Conditions will begin to dry out today as our rain chances exit the area. We could see a few pop up showers through the end of the week but most will stay dry. Today we will see lots of sunshine and temperatures will begin to warm up around average in the upper 80s.

Temperatures continue to warm tomorrow as humidity begins to build. Temperatures will be back in the 90s by this weekend as sunshine continues.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android