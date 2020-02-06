Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns today

Sunshine will return today as temperatures make it back up into the low to middle 30s. A few flurries could be possible Friday morning but later more cloud cover will set in for the remainder of the day as temperatures remain in the middle 30s.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

This weekend temperatures will begin to rise slightly. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures will remain seasonable for the first part of the work week with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
