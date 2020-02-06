Sunshine will return today as temperatures make it back up into the low to middle 30s. A few flurries could be possible Friday morning but later more cloud cover will set in for the remainder of the day as temperatures remain in the middle 30s.
This weekend temperatures will begin to rise slightly. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures will remain seasonable for the first part of the work week with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Winds die down, sunshine returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming up with plenty of sunshine today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine today, wintry mix possible tomorrow