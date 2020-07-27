Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow

It was a rainy start to the day but things eventually started to dry out this afternoon. Tomorrow temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain chances will start to increase again on Wednesday through the end of the work week. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
