KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow

Cloudy skies across the area today with temperatures below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This evening there is a slight chance for a light pop up shower but most will stay dry.

Sunshine returns tomorrow as temperatures remain below average. On Sunday, a cold front will move through the area and that could bring a few light showers, but overall most will stay dry with sunny skies.

