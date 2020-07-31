Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow

Cloudy skies across the area today with temperatures below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This evening there is a slight chance for a light pop up shower but most will stay dry.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 5:31 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine returns tomorrow as temperatures remain below average. On Sunday, a cold front will move through the area and that could bring a few light showers, but overall most will stay dry with sunny skies.

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
