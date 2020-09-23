KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow

Sunshine returns tomorrow helping temperatures warm back into the lower 80s. Slightly above average temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend with dry and mostly sunny conditions.

Two cold fronts will move through our area bringing more fall like temperatures to the area. The first will move through Saturday evening, slightly cooling temperatures down. A stronger cold front will push through Monday night, dropping temperatures back below average.

