KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow

Sunshine returns tomorrow helping temperatures warm back into the lower 80s. Slightly above average temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend with dry and mostly sunny conditions.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Two cold fronts will move through our area bringing more fall like temperatures to the area. The first will move through Saturday evening, slightly cooling temperatures down. A stronger cold front will push through Monday night, dropping temperatures back below average.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
