Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's.
Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's.
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to end the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to start the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues tomorrow