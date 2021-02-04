KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to end the week

Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's.

Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android