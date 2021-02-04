Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to end the week

Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 8°
St. Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Falls City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
