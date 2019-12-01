Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to start the week

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40's as we start off the work week . The sunshine will return next week with high temperatures warming up to the lower 50s by mid week.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 8:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Sunday we had a lot of cloud cover and very gusty winds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds will start to break apart as we go into your Monday.

