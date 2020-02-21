Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release name of body found in Buchanan County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to start the weekend

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cold start to the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri but the sunshine has helped us warm up. More clear skies tonight will allow us to see another cold night for the area.

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories