KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to start the weekend

A cold start to the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri but the sunshine has helped us warm up. More clear skies tonight will allow us to see another cold night for the area.

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.

