KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine today, wintry mix possible tomorrow

On Sunday, expect another mostly sunny day. Temperatures will be warmer, in the low to mid 40s. Winds will also be on the breezy side, coming from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph.

Attention then turns to Monday as we are tracking a storm system that will likely move through parts of the area. Right now, the bulk to the system will miss us to the east but there is the chance for rain and a wintry mix on Monday. Computer model guidance is not in very good agreement so stay tuned with KQ2 for more updates.

After that system departs Monday night, we ring in the new year with some very cold temperatures. The first day of 2019 features partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 20s. Quiet weather is expected to stick around through the end of the week with temperatures rising into the upper 40s by the weekend.

