KQ2 Forecast: T-Storms return on Thursday

It won't be until Thursday before the summer heat breaks when a strong cold front moves through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be on Thursday as well. Some storms could be on the strong side. Something we'll continue to look at over the next several days.

Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This weather pattern is looking to stay the same heading into early next week with highs in the middle 80s.

