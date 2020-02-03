KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures begin to cool today

After a warm and well above average weekend temperatures will begin to drop as we move through the week. Today highs will be in the mid to lower 40s but a cold front will move through this evening dropping our temperatures even more. As the front moves through this evening we could see a few areas of light drizzle or a wintry mix but these will be patchy as they move through the area. After the front moves through temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain below freezing in the lower 30s.

A chance of snow will be with us Tuesday beginning with some light snow fall in the morning continuing through Wednesday morning. After Wednesday temperatures will slowly begin to climb again with temperatures back in the mid to lower 40s for this weekend.

