KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures begin to rebound today

After setting a record low Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to rebound beginning today with even warmer temperatures expected this weekend.
As we start the day today, temperatures are in the teens and 20s so it is cold but not nearly as cold as yesterday. As we go through the day, clouds will increase as a disturbance passes to our north. This could bring a few snowflakes or sprinkles to places near the Iowa border. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
After a cold front moves through Wednesday, temperatures fall slightly for daytime highs on Thursday with numbers in the upper 30s but with plenty of sunshine. Beyond Thursday, temperatures are expected to make it back into the lower 50s as we head into the weekend.
This weekend's forecast is looking pretty good with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Early next week will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. It doesn't appear the next chance for widespread precipitation will be happening until the middle of next week.
