KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures continue to climb on Thursday

We had lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri which allow our temperatures to warm up into the low to mid 30's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures will begin to rise even more as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Thursday we will see highs in the lower 40's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.

This weekend mild, above average temperatures will continue with highs in the mid 50's with mostly sunny skies. This warm trend will continue in to next week.

