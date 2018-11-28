Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures continue to warm up on Thursday

Clouds developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours the clouds moved away and we saw some sunshine and that allowed temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

By Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend into early next week. By late Friday night into Saturday morning, there is another disturbance expecting to move through that could bring likely chances of just rain into the area. It's looking to be cloudy and dry Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

But by Sunday night, we could see rain and some snow mixed in, before it changes to all snow by Monday as temperatures will only go up into the middle 30s. Snow chances are looking to continue on Tuesday as well. We have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. Stay tuned to KQ2!

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
