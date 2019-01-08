KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures cooling down, wintry mix possible late week

After another well above average day, temperatures will be falling as we go through the rest of the week. Tonight, clear skies will continue and the winds will die down. Lows will be colder in the mid 20s.
We cool down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday before warming back into the middle 40s by Friday. We'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system could push through Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, giving us chances of a rain or rain/snow mix or light snow with minor accumulations. It should be all out of here by the Chiefs game Saturday afternoon. We'll keep you updated!
We'll be quiet & sunny heading into Sunday and Monday. High temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
