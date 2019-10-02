KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures crash after Wednesday's rain

**A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Doniphan, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, and Atchison (Kan.) counties through 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Overnight rain will continue into the morning hours on Wednesday and could be heavy at times. Will likely see a break from the widespread rain during the day before more rain and storms move in this afternoon. It won't be until later tonight before rain chances come to an end. For today, tracking the chance for a few strong storms. The best chance for that will be from St. Joseph and to the southeast. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats. Highs today are going to be in the 70s to the east and 60s for the west.

After today, much cooler weather and some below average temperatures are likely for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s Wednesday night and Thursday night. Daytime highs are going to be in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Thursday will see some sunshine and Friday could have a stray afternoon storm.

A brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures climbing back into the 70s and with a pretty good chance at seeing rain. The weather calms down Sunday with sunshine in the forecast. Some nice Fall weather expected next week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

