KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures falling this week

A cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After a chance for strong winds and precipitation temperatures will drop slightly heading into Monday.
Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
