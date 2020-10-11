Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures falling this week

A cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After a chance for strong winds and precipitation temperatures will drop slightly heading into Monday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 9:38 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

