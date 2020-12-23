Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures falling throughout the day

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning with a breezy wind from the south. Today temperatures will fall throughout the day as a cold front passes through the area.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                                           ** Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM**

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning with a breezy wind from the south. Today temperatures will fall throughout the day as a cold front passes through the area. Our high temperatures will end up being in the mid 50s that we are seeing this morning, but temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s by 5 PM.

Tomorrow temperatures will start off cold with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Mostly sunny skies will return tomorrow with highs only making it into the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will start to rebound on Christmas into the weekend.

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
