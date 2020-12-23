KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures falling throughout the day

** Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM**

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning with a breezy wind from the south. Today temperatures will fall throughout the day as a cold front passes through the area. Our high temperatures will end up being in the mid 50s that we are seeing this morning, but temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s by 5 PM.

Tomorrow temperatures will start off cold with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Mostly sunny skies will return tomorrow with highs only making it into the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will start to rebound on Christmas into the weekend.

