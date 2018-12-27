Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Winter and the cold air will be making its return as temperatures below average heading into the weekend. Highs by Friday into Saturday will be in the in the upper 20s. We'll remain dry and partly sunny for the weekend.
As we bid farewell to 2018 Sunday into Monday, expect above average temperatures to return in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We do have another system that could give us a little bit of snow on Monday. The cold air will return on New Year's Day on Tuesday with highs in the 20s. We'll remain sunny and cold heading into the first few days of 2019.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures free-fall overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue on Thursday