KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures free-fall overnight

Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Winter and the cold air will be making its return as temperatures below average heading into the weekend. Highs by Friday into Saturday will be in the in the upper 20s. We'll remain dry and partly sunny for the weekend.

As we bid farewell to 2018 Sunday into Monday, expect above average temperatures to return in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We do have another system that could give us a little bit of snow on Monday. The cold air will return on New Year's Day on Tuesday with highs in the 20s. We'll remain sunny and cold heading into the first few days of 2019.

