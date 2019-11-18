In St. Joseph, we have seen four consecutive days with high temperatures in the 50s and as we begin this new work week, it looks like we will be adding to that over the next several days.
On Monday, a disturbance passing to our west will likely bring more clouds and a stray shower to the area. Not expecting any widespread rain but you could see a few sprinkles fall from the sky. Highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 50s.
After Monday's system moves away, we will see the return of sunshine and even warmer temperatures for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will likely be in the lower 60s. The warm weather continues until the next chance for widespread rain that comes late Wednesday into Thursday morning as another cold front pushes through the area. We'll have cloudy skies by Thursday afternoon, but it will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s
We'll remain in the mid 40s Friday. There's a very low chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night as a weak disturbance pushes through. Next weekend is looking to be once again very nice with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures in the forecast this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures & some stormy weather this work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures get even warmer this week