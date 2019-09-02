Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures heat up on Tuesday

For the rest of the afternoon and evening, the weather is looking great. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, clouds will decrease and we should see a mostly clear sky. It will be a mild and sticky night though with lows only in the lower 70s.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Warm temperatures will be the main story heading through Tuesday. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and with high humidity, it will feel even warmer. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night and could bring a stray shower or storm to the area. Temperatures crash behind the front and will be back into the 70s for Wednesday. Beyond that, the weather stays mostly quiet and it won't be until the weekend for the next chance for rain. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday and through the weekend.

