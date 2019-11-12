Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures start to warm up on Wednesday

Temperatures will begin to rebound Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s. By the weekend, temperatures will return to the 50s for daytime highs.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Throughout the day on Tuesday, another cold day is expected with highs in the upper 20s and maybe lower 30s in a few spots. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Temperatures will begin to rebound Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s. By the weekend, temperatures will return to the 50s for daytime highs. For the most part, the weather over the next several days appears to be pretty quiet with little to no rain or snow chances in the forecast.

