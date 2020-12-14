KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures stay cool on Tuesday

The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
