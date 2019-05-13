KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warm up on Tuesday

After waking up to dense fog this Monday morning, we are seeing more sunshine & clear conditions. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

A warm and humid stretch of weather then follows with mostly sunny for the rest of the work week with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Scattered rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

