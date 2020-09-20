Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming slightly

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures will be warming steadily. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions continue.

Posted: Sep 20, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Residual smoke from wildfires in the western United States continue to cause a slight haze to the sky this week.

Residual smoke from wildfires in the western United States continue to cause a slight haze to the sky this week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
