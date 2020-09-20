KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming slightly

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures will be warming steadily. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions continue.

Residual smoke from wildfires in the western United States continue to cause a slight haze to the sky this week.

