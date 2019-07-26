KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming up for the weekend

A few clouds drifting in from the northwest this afternoon will be all that we have to worry about this evening. It's a busy night for activities across town with the Red Rally happening in downtown St. Joseph and playoff baseball at Phil Welch Stadium. If you are heading to either event, the weather is expected to be very nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Will also be dealing with a wind from the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Overnight, expect quiet weather with a few clouds. Lows tonight are going to be in the 60s. For Saturday, a lot of people will be heading to Missouri Western State University for Chiefs Training Camp and the weather is looking good. It will be a warmer day with temperatures getting into the upper 80s and lower 80s. Skies should be mostly sunny.
Next chance for rain will arrive late Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes through. Expected to be mostly sunny again by Tuesday through Friday with near average temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
