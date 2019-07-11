KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming up on Friday

The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies. Very little change in the weather is expected through the weekend and to begin next week as sunny skies and 90 degree temperatures continue.
It is worth noting that a tropical storm could develop in the Gulf of Mexico this week. There is the potential that it could bring some rain to Missouri early next week. As of right now, model guidance suggests northern Missouri will not see any rainfall but this will be something we keep a close eye on in the coming days.
