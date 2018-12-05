KQ2 Forecast: The cold air returns on Thursday

We are looking at mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures have warmed up into the the middle 40's across the area.

Enjoy Wednesday's weather to the fullest because another cold front will push through Thursday morning with some slight snow chances possible. The cold air will make its return behind the front. Highs only going up to the lower 30s.

Friday into the weekend appears dry and cold for us with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A strong winter storm could bring snow chances to southern Missouri. Right now, it's looking to stay south of the KQ2 Viewing Area as high pressure will be building in, blocking the storm from us. We could see cloudy skies on Saturday, but that's it. Next week looks to be sunny and quiet with temperatures going back up into the 40s.

