KQ2 Forecast: The cooler & dreary weather has moved in

The cooler and dreary weather has moved in to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. We are waking up this Saturday morning to lows will be in the middle 40s to middle 50s now that a cold front has passed through, ushering in cooler air. It's also brought in some heavy rainfall overnight as already over 1.50" of rain has fallen in St. Joseph.

This weekend will be close to a washout. Saturday will see on and off showers. It will not be an all day rain but several periods of showers are expected. Highs will only be in the upper 50s. By Sunday, more rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s.

Active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. It is not until late on Wednesday and into Thursday that we dry out before more rain returns to the forecast on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s.

