KQ2 Forecast: The heat continues on Wednesday

High temperatures on Wednesday will once again be in the upper 80's and lower 90's. Then the pattern begins to break down on Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for a stray storm in the afternoon.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

High temperatures on Wednesday will once again be in the upper 80's and lower 90's. Then the pattern begins to break down on Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs Wednesday are going to be in the upper 80s. Beyond Wednesday, rain chances are in the forecast with cooler, but still above average temperatures.

Isolated to scattered rain chances are in the forecast Thursday and through the weekend as a series of disturbances work their way through the area. Not expecting an all day rain but there is the chance we could see some rain each day. As for temperatures, they will be cooling down into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday and then upper 70s for the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
