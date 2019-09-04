KQ2 Forecast: The heat returns on Thursday

A cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas ushering in a dry and pleasant air mass. Temperatures will be much cooler into the 70s for highs on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Beyond that, the weather stays mostly quiet and pleasant. It won't be until the weekend for the next chance for rain. Temperatures will rebound back in the mid to upper 80s Thursday into the weekend. Temperatures will cool down again by Sunday in the upper 70s.
Staying in a quiet weather pattern with highs back up in the lower to middle 80s early next week.
