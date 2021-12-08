Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: The warm up continues

Highs reached into the upper 40s today as the warming trend continues this week. Tonight will be breezy with gusty winds up to 25 mph but warmer than the past few nights, with lows staying in the mid 30s. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the workweek, with a very slight chance of light rain Friday afternoon. Temperatures for this week look to continue to increase slightly every day, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Thursday and in the mid 50s for your Friday.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Highs reached into the upper 40s today as the warming trend continues this week. Tonight will be breezy with gusty winds up to 25 mph but warmer than the past few nights, with lows staying in the mid 30s.

Mild and dry conditions will continue through the workweek, with a very slight chance of light rain Friday afternoon. Temperatures for this week look to continue to increase slightly every day, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Thursday and in the mid 50s for your Friday.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 42°
Highs reached into the upper 40s today as the warming trend continues this week. Tonight will be breezy with gusty winds up to 25 mph but warmer than the past few nights, with lows staying in the mid 30s. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the workweek, with a very slight chance of light rain Friday afternoon. Temperatures for this week look to continue to increase slightly every day, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Thursday and in the mid 50s for your Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories