KQ2 Forecast: The warm up continues on Friday

The clouds have moved in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday reached into the mid 40s but a warmer weather is headed our way. A disturbance moved by the area bringing a few clouds and some light rain during the afternoon hours.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
