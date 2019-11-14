Clear

KQ2 Forecast: The warm up starts on Friday

Friday and into this weekend is looking pretty good with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Early next week will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Friday and into this weekend is looking pretty good with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Early next week will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

It appears the next chance for widespread precipitation will be happening sometime during the second half of next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 41°
Friday and into this weekend is looking pretty good with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Early next week will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories