KQ2 Forecast: The warm up starts on Friday

Friday and into this weekend is looking pretty good with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Early next week will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

It appears the next chance for widespread precipitation will be happening sometime during the second half of next week.

