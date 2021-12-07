KQ2 Forecast: The warming trend continues

The warming trend will continue today with high temperatures reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Another cold night tonight with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 20's.

Mild and dry conditions will continue through the workweek. Temperatures for this week look to increase slightly every day, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Friday.

