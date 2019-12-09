KQ2 Forecast: The winds calm down on Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies and very windy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Monday. The winds gusted up to 45 to 55 miles per hour as a strong cold front made its way into the area. A few snowflakes were found mainly on the Kansas side as the front moved by.
Once we got past rush hour the cold front pushed though and started to drop our temperatures and increased our wind speeds. Because of this, our temperatures will only be in the 20s Monday afternoon. After Monday we will gradually warm back up to highs in the 40s for the rest of the week.
