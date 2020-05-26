Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorm chances continue today

More rain and thunderstorms possible today across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The rainfall could be heavy at times. Today temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s as higher humidity remains.

Posted: May 26, 2020 7:08 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                   ** A flash flood watch is in effect until 7 PM this evening**


Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures remain similar. Calmer conditions will return Friday into the weekend as more sunshine appears.

The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
