KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorm chances continue today

** A flash flood watch is in effect until 7 PM this evening**
More rain and thunderstorms possible today across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The rainfall could be heavy at times. Today temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s as higher humidity remains.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures remain similar. Calmer conditions will return Friday into the weekend as more sunshine appears.
