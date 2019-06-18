Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorm chances increasing overnight

Showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the area later this afternoon and overnight. Current models show the storms weakening before arriving into Missouri but will need to monitor them as there is the chance they could produce some gusty winds and large hail. These storms could also bring some heavy rainfall to the area. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 5:00 p.m. through the overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

This system will be slow to move through the area so thunderstorm chances are likely to continue throughout the day on Wednesday. These storms will keep temperatures cooler in the mid 70s.

For Thursday, much of the day appears to be dry. Friday through Monday will see additional chances for scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures do warm up quickly for Friday and we may get into the lower 90s. Temperatures cool down slightly for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

