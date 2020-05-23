Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorm chances return Sunday

Humidity will climb Sunday making it feel like a typical hot and humid summer day in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend.

Posted: May 23, 2020 9:42 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
