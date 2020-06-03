KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorm chances return today

Warm temperatures are set to continue today with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Today we will see rain and thunderstorm chances increase later on this afternoon into this evening. They will be scattered but any storms that do develop could be strong at times bringing the possibility for strong winds, heavy rain, and hail.
Isolated thunderstorm chances continue on Thursday into Friday as warm temperatures remain. Conditions will start to calm down this weekend with above average temperatures.
