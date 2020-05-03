Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms Monday

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong to severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds being the main threats.

Posted: May 3, 2020 9:44 PM
Updated: May 3, 2020 9:46 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms. Much cooler temperatures looking
toward the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.

