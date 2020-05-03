Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple
of strong to severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms. Much cooler temperatures looking
toward the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms return to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Overnight thunderstorms possible, dangerous heat expected Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorm chances increasing overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible late Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking thunderstorm chances for Tuesday