KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms are back in the forecast

Temperatures are going to remain comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our winds will begin to pick up from the southwest, allowing temperatures to top out in the middle 80s by Thursday. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will move back in late Thursday into Friday.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures are going to remain comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our winds will begin to pick up from the southwest, allowing temperatures to top out in the middle 80s by Thursday. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will move back in late Thursday into Friday. We'll have better chances of rain on Saturday.

Not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry and sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be below average but nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We'll be back up to near average in the middle 80s by Tuesday next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
