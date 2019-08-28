Temperatures are going to remain comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our winds will begin to pick up from the southwest, allowing temperatures to top out in the middle 80s by Thursday. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will move back in late Thursday into Friday. We'll have better chances of rain on Saturday.
Not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry and sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be below average but nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We'll be back up to near average in the middle 80s by Tuesday next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms return to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms are back in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorm chances increasing overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking thunderstorm chances for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More thunderstorm chances on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast