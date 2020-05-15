Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms are expected to continue into Saturday morning for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Hail, strong winds, and brief heavy downpours will be the primary threats.
Sunday will be breezy with a northwesterly wind and highs in the 70s after cooler and drier air moves into the region. The work week looks to be quiet with warming temperatures through the week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms return to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorm chances increasing overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking thunderstorm chances for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More thunderstorm chances on Friday