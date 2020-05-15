KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible Saturday

Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms are expected to continue into Saturday morning for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Hail, strong winds, and brief heavy downpours will be the primary threats.

Sunday will be breezy with a northwesterly wind and highs in the 70s after cooler and drier air moves into the region. The work week looks to be quiet with warming temperatures through the week.

