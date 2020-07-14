KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Strong to severe storms are possible this evening into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will be much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70's and low 80's. It will also be less humid due to lingering cloud cover from the early morning thunderstorms. We begin to dry out with temperatures rebounding to the lower 90's by the end of the week.
