Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday

We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass for Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Heavy rain is possible. We could have a second round on Friday evening, all depending on how fast the morning's activity moves out. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. We'll continue to keep you updated.

It will warm up a bit heading into the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday into early next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events