KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday

A cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass for Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Heavy rain is possible. We could have a second round on Friday evening, all depending on how fast the morning's activity moves out. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. We'll continue to keep you updated.

It will warm up a bit heading into the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday into early next week.

