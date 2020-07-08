KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday

Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.

Thursday looks to start off stormy and cloudy with cooler high temperatures than previous days. A few of the morning storms may be strong to severe. Sunshine will return during the afternoon hours but a couple isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the evening. We will begin to dry out early Friday morning with spotty rain showers along with returning heat and humidity to end the week.

