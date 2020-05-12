KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms possible on Wednesday

Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some very light rain that has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Wednesday.

A warm front will push into the region Wednesday night bringing in warmer temperatures and thunderstorm chances. The thunderstorm chances will continue to be found across the area as we end the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android