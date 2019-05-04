KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms return to the forecast

After a beautiful Saturday, the weather will remain nice for most of the day on Sunday before thunderstorm chances return to the forecast. For tonight, expect a mostly clear night with lows in the 40s and 50s.

For the second half of the weekend, our weather will remain nice. Expect a few more clouds and the possibility of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A round of showers and storms is likely Sunday night, which will begin an active period of weather for next week.

The potential for more thunderstorms exists throughout Monday and become likely during the second half of the day. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday also has quite a bit of rain and storm chances with highs in the 60s. Eventually by the end of next week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 60s.

